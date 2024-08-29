Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after buying an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 928,841 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 886,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,154. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

