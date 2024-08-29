Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF (NYSEARCA:FEBW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF (NYSEARCA:FEBW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.86% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF in the first quarter valued at about $631,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEBW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.41.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF (FEBW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FEBW was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF (NYSEARCA:FEBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Feb ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.