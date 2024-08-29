Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.