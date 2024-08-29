Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 18.6%

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) traded down 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 3,990,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,680,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.