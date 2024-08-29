Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,775,000 after buying an additional 47,592 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Stryker by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

SYK stock opened at $356.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

