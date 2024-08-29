Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 1,353.7% in August

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 1,353.7% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subaru Trading Down 0.6 %

Subaru stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

