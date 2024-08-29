Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SOHVY opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

