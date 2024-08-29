Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Evercore ISI

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $143.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.90.

NYSE SUI opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.04. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

