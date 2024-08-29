Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

