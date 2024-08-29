Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Cfra reissued their hold rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a $454.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $729.00.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $840.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $443.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $837.06. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

