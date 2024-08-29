Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $513.50 and last traded at $551.44. 6,258,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 8,210,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $562.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $693.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.36.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 19.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $725.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $837.06.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.