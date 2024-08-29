S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
S&W Seed stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.00.
About S&W Seed
