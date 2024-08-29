Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.05

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.05 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.69), with a volume of 600,838 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.05. The stock has a market cap of £136.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 15.92.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

