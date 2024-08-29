Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Up 10.2%

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Approximately 93,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 247,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

