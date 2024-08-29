Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the July 31st total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 487.6 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
SYIEF opened at $124.10 on Thursday. Symrise has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $125.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42.
About Symrise
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.