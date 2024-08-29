Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.5 %

Taitron Components stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

