Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 0.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.23 and last traded at $169.20. Approximately 4,223,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,941,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

The company has a market cap of $877.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after buying an additional 3,237,998 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 175.3% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

