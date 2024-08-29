Tanger (NYSE:SKT) PT Raised to $29.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.
Tanger Stock Performance
Tanger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tanger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Tanger Company Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
