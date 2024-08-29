Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.54.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.