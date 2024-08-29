Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.54.
Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TRGP opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
