Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $7,140,150.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Target Stock Performance
TGT stock opened at $156.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT
Institutional Trading of Target
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Salesforce Beats Earnings, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.