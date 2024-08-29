Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $7,140,150.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $156.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

