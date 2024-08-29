TD Securities Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$71.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.07.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$65.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.86. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$54.29 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9556962 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

