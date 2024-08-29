Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $83,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.