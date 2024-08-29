Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Down 3.4 %
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.