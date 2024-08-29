Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Teck Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources stock opened at C$63.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.82. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

