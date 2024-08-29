Tecsys (TCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Tecsys to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.10. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.57 million.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Price Performance

Tecsys stock opened at C$42.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.48. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$24.31 and a 12-month high of C$44.78. The stock has a market cap of C$637.08 million, a P/E ratio of 330.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

TCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCS

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.