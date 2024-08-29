Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth about $961,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECX opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $850.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.63.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

