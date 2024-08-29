Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.80

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLYGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $9.75. Teijin shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Teijin Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

About Teijin



Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

