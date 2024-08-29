Telsey Advisory Group Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $130.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.44.

NYSE:PVH opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of PVH by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PVH by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,570,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

