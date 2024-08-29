Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $21.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GES

Guess? Stock Down 4.7 %

GES stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,090,000 after buying an additional 525,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 474,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.