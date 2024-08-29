Telsey Advisory Group Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $27.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 571,295 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 511,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

