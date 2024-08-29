Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 5,673 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,150.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 704,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

