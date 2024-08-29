Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 490,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,754,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Tern Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.39.

Tern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.