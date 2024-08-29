Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
Terrace Energy Stock Up 21.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.
About Terrace Energy
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
