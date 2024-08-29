Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Barclays dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

