Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 21,089,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 20,874,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.10.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

