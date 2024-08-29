Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.9%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.94 and last traded at $209.23. 26,210,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 97,937,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $656.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.