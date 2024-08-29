Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Director Anthony Scavuzzo Buys 15,000 Shares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $209,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,779.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Scavuzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Anthony Scavuzzo bought 7,001 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TCBS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and a PE ratio of -17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

