Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Texas Community Bancshares

In related news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $148,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $148,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $209,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,779.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,441 shares of company stock worth $133,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

TCBS stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

