Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Haviv Ilan Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $210.79. The stock had a trading volume of 260,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,382. The company has a market cap of $192.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $211.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.