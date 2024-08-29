The Bank of Nova Scotia Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$65.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$54.29 and a 52-week high of C$70.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.86.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9556962 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
