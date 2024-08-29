The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.768 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.