The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,339 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

