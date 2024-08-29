The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Charlene Barshefsky Sells 3,437 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.60. 48,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,100. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.