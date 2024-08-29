The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
