The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.00 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.
The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $41.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $503.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.26. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
