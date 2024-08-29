The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.