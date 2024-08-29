The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

