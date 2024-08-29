The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 229,144 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

