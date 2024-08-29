The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 746,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,324 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $8.10.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after buying an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $742.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.