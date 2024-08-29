The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,394,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,832,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.