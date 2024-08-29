The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.29. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 48,599 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 709,747 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.